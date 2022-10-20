A man who stabbed a victim in the back during a "random" attack in Ramsgate has been jailed.

Daniel Haine stabbed his victim in the back following an argument between a group of people in Ramsgate High Street in April 2022.

Police say he changed his appearance and got rid of some of his clothing and the weapon to prevent being caught.

The attack was caught on CCTV and Haine could clearly be identified.

He ran away from the scene but was arrested two days after being identified by the CCTV.

Searches of the local area also found the coat he had worn and a balaclava. A knife was found in a flower bush.

During the interview Haine made no comment when asked about the incident and why he had shaved his facial hair.

At court he pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm and possessing a knife in a public place.

Haine, 26, from Station Road, Birchington was jailed for nine years, at Canterbury Crown Court. He will also serve another three years on licence.

Police say the victim spent a considerable amount of time in hospital having suffered a punctured lung, and injuries to his liver and diaphragm.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Flora Bainbridge said: "This was a horrific attack leaving the victim with lasting physical and mental struggles, the result of a random violent attack.

"I am pleased Haine acknowledged what he had done despite initially trying to get away with it by evading capture.

"I hope the sentence brings some comfort to the victim that Haine will be behind bars for a long time."