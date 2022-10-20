Parking charges to be introduced at Ashdown Forest in Sussex

Parking charges will be introduced at Ashdown Forest in Sussex from next month.

The Forest was granted planning permission to install signs in the car parks and two parking machines at the Forest Centre in Wych Cross.

The charges will start on Monday 21 November 2022 and will apply to car parks across the Forest.

A spokesperson for Ashdown Forest says the area has been experiencing a rise in visitor numbers but a decrease in funding making it a challenge to conserve the Forest.

Ashdown Forest Chief Executive James Adler said: "Introducing parking charges was a difficult decision.

"We hope that people will understand that without this income we cannot protect this unique landscape now or for the future.

"We want our visitors to enjoy everything the Forest has to offer and, by making their parking payment, they will make a really valuable contribution to maintaining this beautiful place".

Visitors will be able to pay by mobile phone, by card machines, Apps and cash at the Forest Centre during office hours.

Longer passes and annual and winter month passes are available too.