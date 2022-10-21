A man from Chichester who admitted "forcefully" shaking his baby son, causing injuries which later resulted in the boy’s death will be sentenced today.

Matthew Banks' two-year-old son Leo died at their home in 2020.

He had been receiving specialist in-patient and out-patient treatment for head injuries he suffered in December 2017 when he was just four weeks old.

Banks said his son had been crying hysterically and seemed stressed during a feed - leading the father to become frustrated and tired.

Banks, of Gilbert Road, Chichester, was charged with manslaughter in February 2022. He pleaded guilty in August.

Speaking after the plea, Investigating Officer, Detective Constable Owen Watkins, said: “This is a heartbreaking case that has resulted in the tragic and untimely death of an innocent two-year-old boy.

“Matthew Banks was one of the people trusted to look after and care for Leo, but instead his actions caused injuries that Leo was sadly unable to recover from.

“We are relieved to secure a guilty plea at court, as it means Leo’s family no longer face the additional trauma of reliving his death through a trial.

"Our thoughts continue to be with them all at this incredibly difficult time.”

Matthew Banks will be sentenced at Winchester Crown Court.