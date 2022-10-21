Play Brightcove video

Report by ITV News Meridian's Juliette Fletcher

A new exhibition, featuring the stories and lives of black clergy across the Thames Valley, has gone on display.

Titled Resolved to Serve, the project will tour Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire, displaying in churches Christ Church Cathedral and Dorchester Abbey throughout October and November.

The aim is to help create a diverse church open to people from all backgrounds and ethnicities.

The exhibition is currently being hosted in one of Oxford's oldest buildings. Credit: ITV Meridian

The exhibition was curated by The Reverend Polly Falconer, UKME Development Enabler in the Diocese of Oxford, and the Right Reverend Dr Tim Wambunya, Vicar of St Paul's Church, Slough, and includes photography by Emma Thompson.

The Revd Polly Falconer, said: "Black History Month provides an opportunity to acknowledge and focus on the significant contributions people of African and Caribbean descent have made in history. By celebrating the gifts of people today we can help create a diverse church and society where all can flourish.

"The powerful and moving stories shared by clergy demonstrate the importance of highlighting the voices of black clergy in the Church."

The Revd Polly Falconer also features in the display. Credit: ITV Meridian

The Rt Revd Dr Steven Croft, Bishop of Oxford, shared his support for the exhibition.

He said: "This Black History Month exhibition is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate and learn from black clergy in the diocese. Each clergy person brings unique value to their ministry in their communities and churches.

"Their stories and experiences challenge us to continue improving race equality in the Church and are an encouragement to continue our work to increase the representation of black and other ethnic minorities in all areas of mission and ministry in the diocese."

Christ Church Cathedral is one of the venues hosting the exhibition Credit: ITV Meridian

The Diocese of Oxford is the Church of England in the Thames Valley region of Oxfordshire, Berkshire and Buckinghamshire.