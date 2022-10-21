An East Sussex MP has expressed his "enormous sympathy" for outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss, wishing her "thanks and best wishes."

Conservative MP for Bexhill and Battle, Huw Merriman said he sends her his thanks and best wishes.

Posting on Twitter, the Chair of the Transport Select Committee said: "I feel enormous sympathy for Liz Truss.

"I did not put a letter in for a leadership contest and hoped the change in policies would give her time to work this through.

"That did not happen and I send her my thanks and best wishes. I’m sorry we have not done the best for our country.

"Now it’s time to unite around Rishi Sunak.

"We have adopted his policies. It’s now time to have him leading our country and delivering them.

"The economy needs a solid, experienced operator; Rishi is the leader to raise this country back to where it belongs."

His comments come as Tories have begun to declare their allegiances in the party's second leadership contest of the year as speculation mounts over who will seek to replace Liz Truss at the helm of the party.

Merriman is not the only supporter of former Chancellor Rishi Sunak to become the new prime minister.

Salisbury MP John Glen and Laura Farris, the MP for Newbury have also pledged their support for Sunak.

Some of the regions MPs are backing former prime minister Boris Johnson to make an extraordinary political comeback - including Rochester and Strood MP Kelly Tolhurst, and Richard Drax, South Dorset MP.

Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt has the public support of several MPs.

Basingstoke MP Maria Miller is backing the Commons Leader for the top job.

Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely revealed on Thursday that he'll be supporting Ms Mordaunt in the leadership race.

He said: "I supported Penny Mordaunt in the summer, and I’ll support her in the coming election now, should she choose to stand. I hope Penny will win, but whoever wins, the Conservative Party must pull together for the sake of the country."

Chancellor and south-west Surrey MP Jeremy Hun has ruled himself out of the race.

Nominations will close at 2pm on Monday, with the first ballot of MPs held between 3.30pm and 5.30pm.

