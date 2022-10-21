Detectives investigating the rape of a woman in Aylesbury have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with their investigation.

The victim, a woman aged in her twenties, was found in a distressed state by members of the public between 1.15am and 1.30am on Sunday 2 October.

An ambulance was flagged down in the area of the triple roundabouts of Buckingham Street, Bicester Road and Oxford Road.

The victim was taken to hospital, but has since been discharged.

The victim was found in a distressed state near the triple roundabouts of Buckingham Street, Bicester Road and Oxford Road. Credit: Google Maps

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Simon Tyas, said: “We are continuing to investigate what happened and are releasing these images of a man that we believe may have information that could assist our investigation.

“If you recognise the man in these images, or if it is you picture, please get in touch.

“Anyone with information can make a report online, or by calling 101, quoting reference 43220441378.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or contact them online.”