Arriva bus strikes called off in Kent after improved pay offer

Strikes on Arriva buses in Kent have been called off following an improved pay offer.

A series of walk outs involving 600 bus workers based at four depots in Gillingham, Gravesend, Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells were due to start on Monday (24 October).

Following what Unite is calling an "eleventh hour" improved offer from Arriva, the strikes have been suspended.

Previously, planned strike action planned for Wednesday to Friday (19-21 October) was suspended to allow members to ballot on a revised offer, which was rejected.

Arriva then returned to the negotiating table and an improved offer was made, which the workers will now be balloted on.

Unite regional officer Janet Nobbs said: "Following an improved offer from Arriva the strikes which were scheduled to affect Kent throughout the half term holidays have been called off."

If the latest offer is rejected the strike action scheduled for Friday 28 October will go ahead.