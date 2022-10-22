A 12-year-old boy has been left with a broken wrist after he was kicked into a fence while rollerskating in Southampton.

The boy was skating on Spring Road at the junction with Peartree Avenue in the Sholing area at around 4:30pm on Wednesday, 19 October when the assault took place.

Police say he was kicked in the back by two males, causing him to fall into a fence. When he tried to skate away, one of the offenders kicked him in the back of the leg, causing him to fall over and break his wrist.

The offenders then ran off towards Bitterne.

One of the offenders is described as white, aged 10 to 14, around 4ft 1ins, with mousey brown hair which was swept to the side. He was wearing a grey Nike tech fleece jumper with black and white stripes.

The other offender is described as aged around 19, 5ft 11ins, with short black hair, spotty complexion and stubble on his chin. He was wearing a black long sleeved top, and was riding a black mountain bike.

PC George Arnott, said: “I am appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information about who may be responsible.

"I would urge anyone who may be able to help, to call us as soon as possible on 101 quoting 44220427338.”