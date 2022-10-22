Flying Scotsman reunited with restored Pullman carriage in Swanage

Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Richard Slee went to see the Flying Scotsman steam train in action

The most famous locomotive in the world is back in Swanage, where it has been reunited with a lovingly restored Pullman observation carriage that it once pulled during a trip to America.

The Flying Scotsman was purchased by Alan Pegler from British Railways for £3,000 in 1963.

He and his daughter, Penny Pegler, rode the Pullman - pulled by Flying Scotsman - when it was on a tour of America to promote British exports in the late 1960s.

Penny Pegler waves off Flying Scotsman from Swanage Credit: ITV Meridian

She said: "I did the last trip across the Rocky Mountains and down to San Fransisco. We had a wonderful time. Money was running out so we were a skeleton crew but we had a very good time and so many people came out to see us and it really made their day."

Penny said her father would be "over the moon" that the Flying Scotsman is still pulling the Pullman all these years later.

She said: "I'm sure he's looking down, he would be just be so happy because this is exactly what he wanted."

Gavin Johns, Chairman, Swanage Railway Trust said the Flying Scotsman is important in attracting paying customers for its ten mile trip to Norden and back.

He said: "This is very important for us because trading conditions are not great at the moment but events like this bring in extra revenue that enables the railway to thrive and grow for the future."

There could be a permanent service in the future, linking Swanage to Wareham through the stunning Purbeck countryside.