Investigation finds Kimberley Cameron died in police car crash on A41

Visibility was impeded by other vehicles when a woman was killed by a police car responding to a 999 call, an investigation has found.

Kimberley Cameron, 27, died on the A41 Bicester Road in Aylesbury on 16 April 2021.

The police officer had been responding to a report of a car crash on the A41 in Waddesdon, where two children were trapped in a car which was on fire.

The call was assigned 'grade 1', meaning a response was required within 15 minutes.

The investigation said the officer, who was driving a marked police vehicle, had moved into the oncoming lane where there was little traffic.

The car was travelling at around 62mph in a 40mph zone with its lights and sirens on when it struck Ms Cameron as she crossed between two stationary cars on a pedestrian crossing when the lights were at green for traffic.

The report by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) also found Ms Cameron may have been wearing noise cancelling earbuds, as they were found near her.

An inquest at Beaconsfield Coroner’s Court found Ms Cameron died as a result of a road traffic collision.

It also found that even if the officer had been driving at or below the speed limit, it is likely he would not have been able to brake in time to avoid hitting Ms Cameron.

IOPC Regional Director Graham Beesley said: "Our thoughts are with Kimberley’s family, friends and all those affected by this incident."All our evidence suggests that Kimberley’s death was a tragic accident."Our investigation was independent of the police and aimed to understand events leading up to the collision. We found the officer who was driving acted appropriately and in line with the Thames Valley Police Driver Policy."The evidence we gathered was provided to the coroner to assist with the inquest proceedings, which we hope has helped answer some of Kimberley’s family’s questions about that day."