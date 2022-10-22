Man arrested after reported rape in Christchurch underpass

A man has been arrested following a reported rape in Christchurch.

A woman alleged she was raped by a man she had met earlier, in the early hours of Friday (21 October) morning.

The incident took place in the underpass in Saxon Square in the town.

Dorset Police said officers were alerted at 8:32am.

Officers have arrested a 46-year-old man from Christchurch on suspicion of rape.

Detective Inspector Shaun Inkpen, of Dorset Police, said: “Our enquiries remain ongoing, and I would again urge any witnesses, or anyone with information relating to this incident, to please come forward.”