Man banned from driving after ramming three police cars

Play Brightcove video

Watch Nicholas Overton ram into three police cars after failing to stop

A driver from Oxford who rammed three police cars has been banned from driving for two years.

Nicholas Overton, of Windrush Valley Road, Witley, failed to stop after being flagged down in Surrey.

The 36-year-old tried to ram his way past police at the traffic lights at Hook Rise North, Tolworth at 11pm on May 21, 2021.

Overton then reversed into a police vehicle and drove forward into an other, injuring an officer.

He pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving and assaulting an emergency worker but pleaded guilty to failure to stop and driving over the specified drug limit.

Overton was found guilty and was given a 12 month suspended sentence at Guildford Crown Court on Tuesday.

He has also been disqualified from driving for 24 months until he passes an extended test, was sentenced to 150 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation activity.

Investigating Officer Sergeant Ben Grilli, said: "What should have been a routine traffic stop quickly escalated. Overton showed complete disregard for the safety of the public and ended up seriously injuring an officer from our team.

"Speeding and driving dangerously are two of the fatal five offences - those that cause the majority of deaths on UK roads. As a Force, we are committed to robustly tackling these offences and holding perpetrators accountable for their actions."