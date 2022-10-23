Play Brightcove video

Campaigners are warning that one of the region's top beauty spots could be turned into a vast holiday village.

People who live nearby say there's a 'drip-feed' of planning applications to build around Bewl Water on the Kent-Sussex border - putting the wildlife and tranquility of the site at risk.

Bewl says it is just converting existing buildings - but nearly 60,000 people have now signed a petition opposing the plans.

One local resident, Jonathan Kent, says the plans are being drip-fed to authorities,

"There was a public meeting a while ago where the people behind this said their vision for it was a Center Parcs.

"They were quite explicit about it. But what they're doing is they're putting in applications piecemeal so they can build things up.

"One application at a time until they've got what they want. I think that's dishonest and disingenuous if they had the courage of their convictions.

"They should put in an application for the whole thing. They know full well they wouldn't get that."

The reservoir is owned by Southern Water but leased to Bewl Water Events, which runs a water park and campsite there in the summer.

Bewl Water has three proposals before planners, which would convert a former bistro, fishing lodge and fishing hut into permanent holiday accommodation.

One application is being considered by the Planning Inspectorate.

Bewl Water says it wants to re-use existing buildings and that there is a real need for more high quality tourist accommodation.

Andrew Daniells, business director, Bewl Water says,

"The tourist board continue to tell me that there's not enough accommodation of a good enough quality, now... [there's] going to be a lot of staycations.

"We want to provide that next step up from camping, to nice, family accommodation."

Bewl says it's improving biodiversity and will reduce light pollution from the new developments.

But wildlife groups say that will not protect what is an internationally important site for tens of thousands of birds - from the noise of year-round overnight visitors.