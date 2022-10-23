The overturned car on the A3 Credit: @HantsPolRoads

Hampshire Police has urged people to drive safely after dealing with a crash on a busy A-road.

The Roads Policing Unit released a picture from the A3 after heavy rain led to surface water on the road.

In the image, a car can be seen flipped over with officers having to close lane two of the dual carriageway while the vehicle was recovered.

Before the crash the force had urged drivers to watch for standing water.

In a message posted online afterwards, they said,

" Our previous message went out too late for some to act on our advice. Luckily no injuries."SLOW DOWN. THE ROADS ARE WET AND YOU'RE NOT AS GOOD A DRIVER AS YOU THINK YOU ARE! Thank you."

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunder, heavy rain, and flooding covering the South of England.