A blustery end to the day in Haywards Heath. Credit: David Wilding

Stormy weather has caused power outages and travel disruption across the South East.

The electricity supply for hundreds of homes in Sussex has been affected by heavy, thundery and windy downpours.

Problems are affecting people in and around Hastings, Shoreham, Haywards Heath, Hurstpierpoint and Burgess Hill.

UK Power Networks blame the problems on faulty electricity cabling both overhead and underground.

In the New Forest there's reported damage to tress with one resident capturing what they suspect to be a mini-tornado.

Video from Stacey Kirby

Marwell Zoo near Winchester is urging people to visit on Monday if they have tickets following damage to its car park.

In a statement online, the attraction said,

" After sudden and extremely high winds earlier this afternoon (Sunday 23 October), we have unfortunately suffered damage to our car park and will have limited parking at the zoo tomorrow.

" Thankfully, the rest of the zoo is undamaged, and our animals and staff are also safe. Thank you for your understanding, and we hope to see you soon!"

Meanwhile, at Gatwick Airport people are being warned to expect disruption because of the weather.

Travel provider Inrix reported thunderstorms affecting arrivals and departures with 'heavy rainfall' being blamed.

The Met Office had warned of bad weather having issued a yellow weather warning.

On Sunday morning, people captured impressive photos of dramatic lighting strikes across Southern England.