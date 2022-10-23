Police at the scene in school lane Credit: ITV Meridian

A man in his late eighties has been identified as the victim of a murder in Oxfordshire .

Thames Valley Police were called to a block of assisted living flats on School Lane, Banbury on Monday October 17th where a body was found.

Following a post-mortem examination carried out by the Home Office and formal identification, the force has confirmed it is that of 88-year old Barrie Davenport.

Mr Davenport’s family have been informed and being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

Further investigations are taking place with the cause of death yet to be determined.

Police have so far made one arrest.

A 53-year-old woman from Northamptonshire, was being questioned on suspicion of murder but later released on bail.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.