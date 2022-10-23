Roof fire in Easebourne caused by suspected lightning strike

Play Brightcove video

Watch as the crews respond to the fire

Seven fire engines are at the scene of a fire in Easebourne, near Midhurst.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue service said it was at the roof fire at a home in Henley Old Road just after 8am.

Crews from Midhurst, Petworth, Chichester, Billingshurst, Liphook, Haslemere and Farnham are tackling the blaze.

People living nearby are being asked to avoid the area and to keep windows and doors closed.

ITV Meridian understands that the cause of the fire was lightning, after a night of storms in the South.

More to follow.