People have captured impressive photos of dramatic lighting strikes across Southern England.

The snaps were taken in the early hours of Sunday with sparks also spotted once dawn broke.

Officials from The Met Office had warned to expect thunderstorms with a yellow warning issued across the South, South East and Thames Valley.

The weather alert extends until the early hours of Monday.

Four impressive lightning pictures

Loose, Kent from 'StormChaserLiam'

The scene in Loose, Kent at 8am Credit: StormChaserLiam

Shoreham-by-Sea, West Sussex from Liz Donnelly

Liz Donnelly recorded this from Shoreham-by-Sea in Sussex Credit: Liz Donnelly

Heathfield, East Sussex from Richard Ireland

Lightning strikes the TV mast in Heathfield Credit: Richard Ireland

Tonbridge, Kent from Rachel Gray

The electric sky in Tonbridge, Kent Credit: Rachel Gray

Did you manage to capture the lightning storm? Please email your pictures and videos to meridianweather@itv.com