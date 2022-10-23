Stunning snaps show impressive lightning strikes across Southern England as Met Office issue warning
People have captured impressive photos of dramatic lighting strikes across Southern England.
The snaps were taken in the early hours of Sunday with sparks also spotted once dawn broke.
Officials from The Met Office had warned to expect thunderstorms with a yellow warning issued across the South, South East and Thames Valley.
The weather alert extends until the early hours of Monday.
Four impressive lightning pictures
Loose, Kent from 'StormChaserLiam'
Shoreham-by-Sea, West Sussex from Liz Donnelly
Heathfield, East Sussex from Richard Ireland
Tonbridge, Kent from Rachel Gray
Did you manage to capture the lightning storm? Please email your pictures and videos to meridianweather@itv.com