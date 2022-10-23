Google streetview library image of Montague Street, Worthing Credit: Google Streetview

A man has been taken to hospital after being attacked outside a branch of Marks and Spencer in Sussex.

The assault happened around 1:55pm on Saturday October 22nd in Montague Street, Worthing.

The victim was taken to hospital by paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance having sustained injuries to his head and ear.

When police arrived at the scene, members of the public restrained a man who Sussex Police say could help them with their enquiries.

Officers have made one arrest.

A 35-year old man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in police custody.

Anyone with video footage from the incident or people who witnessed what happened are asked to call 101 quoting serial number 582 of 22/10.