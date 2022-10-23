The child was stopped by police at Rochester station, Kent Credit: Google Maps

A ‘callous’ couple who exploited a child to ferry class A drugs using the train line between London and Kent have been jailed.

Devon McCallum, 28, and Nardia Seedat, 27, of Water Gardens Square, London, used the 13-year old boy as part of their county lines supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

The teenager was searched by police at Rochester station in September 2020 with officers finding him in possession of £1,500 in cash and a mobile phone.

He was taken into custody and referred to a safeguarding team as detectives investigated his controllers.

Devon McCallum and Nardia Seedat Credit: British Transport Police

Multiple phones and calls to the boy’s phone linked back to McCallum and Seedat, who were offering the sale of heroin and crack cocaine to their contacts in Medway.

Despite both pleading not guilty to the charges against them, a jury convicted McCallum to conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine and Seedat to conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine and two counts of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.

Both were sentenced to a collective total of 12 years.

Detective Superintendent Gareth Williams, BTP’s County Lines Taskforce lead, said:

"Sadly, it is not uncommon for drug suppliers to use children to transport drugs on the railway.

"The 13-year-old boy my team successfully safeguarded is the youngest we’ve encountered being exploited – we routinely come across teenagers in our work.

"McCallum and Seedat are a callous pair of criminals who controlled a child for their own financial gain. I hope their adequately strong sentences serve as a stark warning to offenders – we will catch you and put you behind bars.

"If you spot the signs of child exploitation on the railway network, I urge you to report it to us by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40. No report is too small or too trivial."