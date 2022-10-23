Photo shows the overhead wire dangling at Reading station

Passengers on a key train route into London are being warned to expect disruption because of disruption to the power cables.

It's after Reading station was evacuated with reports on social media of 'lots of sparks'.

Great Western Railway warned the problems will continue until the end of Sunday with the train operator telling people on Twitter that some of the lines are blocked.

A photo posted on social media shows part of the electricity wire dangling loose over the tracks beside the platform.

In a message on its website, GWR said,

"Due to damage to the overhead electric wires between Maidenhead and Didcot Parkway some lines are blocked."Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes.

"Disruption is expected until the end of the day."

The disruption follows problems with the overhead cabling in September which disrupted the plans of mourners heading to watch the funeral of The Queen.