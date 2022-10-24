Play Brightcove video

Stephen's father Ian Frith wants to know what happened to his son.

A £20,000 reward is being offered for information about the murder of a man in Worthing almost five years ago.

Stephen Frith, 58, also known as ‘Stevie’, was found dead at his flat on Tarring Road in October 2017.

Police believe he'd been assaulted.

A number of arrests were made, but no one has been formally charged. His family say they're still desperate for answers.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Dunn, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “Stephen has been described as a kind, loving son and brother with a big heart, and his family continue their quest to find answers into the circumstances of his death.

Credit: Sussex Police

“We became aware of this incident after a neighbour had concerns and went into his flat, and unfortunately Stephen was found deceased.

“If you have any information around the circumstances of Stevie’s lifestyle around October 2017 – who he was friends with, who he was associating with, and if he was in any difficulty, any trouble – I urge you to come forward and speak to us.”

Detectives want to identify, who was responsible for Stephen’s murder, who was with Stephen when he was injured, and anyone who was somehow involved in the events in his flat, that may have gotten out of control.

Police say they are investigating why he was assaulted, and also how his friends and associates behaved during the police investigation, and whether this behaviour was out of character

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Dunn of Sussex Police

Ian Frith, Stephen’s father, said: “We can’t really settle down until something is solved to answer the questions that we all have.

“Obviously this is not going to bring Stephen back, and the fact that I’m getting on in years, I’m just worried that I’ll pass over before we know the answers.”

Anyone with any information is urged to report it online or via 101, quoting Operation Clyde.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.