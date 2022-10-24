Drivers across the South are being warned to expect delays on M25 and M4 this morning following torrential storms yesterday (Sunday 23 October).

Heavy rainfall that has caused surface water to build up on main roads, is causing issues for motorists during rush hour this morning.

The M25 is partially blocked at Junction 8 for Reigate, and traffic is queuing for two miles due to accident involving two cars.

The M4 is experiencing delays with one lane closed and slow traffic due to a broken down lorry on Eastbound side from J12 for Theale to J11 for Reading.

Train services are also impacted following torrential rain, which caused services to be delayed or cancelled.

South Western Railway services via Epsom suspended on between Wimbledon and Effingham Junction due to problems with the signals between Leatherhead and Bookham.

It follows disruption yesterday with the operator warning of problems until 7am this morning.

A tweet said, “Due to major disruption on our network this evening, customers have been authorised to source taxis and claim the cost of this back through our customer service team.”

Trees blocked the train line between Salisbury and Romsey, at Leatherhead, between Whitchurch and Overton.

Passengers are being advised to check before they travel.