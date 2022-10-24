A murder investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in Shoreham.

Emergency services were called to a house on Northbourne Close at around 12.37pm on Monday (October 24) to a report that a 59-year-old woman had been seriously assaulted.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, she was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.

A 64-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into police custody.

Sussex Police says the man and the woman were known to each other and that it is an isolated incident.

Detectives believe there is no threat to the wider community.

Residents can expect to see a continued and visible police presence in the area while the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries is asked to report it to police online or call 101 quoting Operation Terrace.

This information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.