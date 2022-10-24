Penny Mordaunt’s fought this very short campaign as “the unity candidate”.

Now some Tory MPs are saying today’s her chance to prove it.

If she gets 100 nominations and just scrapes through at lunchtime, she should stand aside for Rishi Sunak, they insist.

But Mordaunt’s backers think she stands a real chance if Tory members have a say. She’s always been popular among activists, especially the younger ones who are perhaps more likely to vote.

It would be a very difficult decision for her.

The chance to become Prime Minister doesn’t come along very often - despite recentappearances to the contrary.

If she does make it through to a membership vote it will be a political south coast derby - Southampton born Sunak v Portsmouth MP Mordaunt.

At the moment though, she seems to be struggling to get the support she needs. I say “seems” because to be honest nobody knows.

We’ll have to wait until 2pm.