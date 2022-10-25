Battery warning after vape catches fire in person's pocket in Oxfordshire shop
Fire crews in Oxfordshire have issued a warning over defective batteries after a vape caught fire in a person's pocket.
Firefighters from Bicester Fire Station, Rewley Road Fire Station and Buckingham Fire Station were called to a shop on Saturday afternoon (22 October) after the lithium ion battery inside a vape caught light.
When they arrived the fire was out and the person wasn't injured, but they were given a precautionary check over.
Crews cleared the smoke and gas from the shop which they said took 'some time.'
A spokesperson for Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue said: "With any battery it is advised that if one from a batch is defective then the whole lot should be carefully discarded."