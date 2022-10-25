Drilling will start today for new water pipelines between the mainland and the Isle of Sheppey.

Southern Water says the major project will greatly increase the resilience of its network on the island.

The multi-million pound plan comes after the taps ran dry for around thousands of islanders for several days in July, when two mains pipes burst.

Customers were promised a rebate on their bills and asked to nominate good causes for charitable donations.

The incident in July forced the temporary closure of 12 schools until the problem was fixed. Bottled water points were set up by Southern Water and tankers were brought in to supply Sheppey Community Hospital.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Southern Water said: "This major project will greatly increase the resilience of our network on the Island as Southern Water fulfils its promise to customers and stakeholders at pace."

Meanwhile, the water company has issued advice for people travelling across the Island, as the work is expected to cause disruption to journeys.

Southern Water has thanked customers for their 'patience' while they carry out these essential works to give everyone on the Isle of Sheppey a more resilient water supply.

A diversion route will be in place heading southbound from the docks via Barge Way and Swale Way, towards A249. It is likely to last 6 weeks, the company said.

Drivers are advised to check one.network before travelling for the latest information.