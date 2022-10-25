Police want to speak to a group of people who were socialising in a pub in Newbury after a man in his teens was sexually assaulted.

The victim was assaulted in The Hatchet Inn at Market Place at around 11pm on Friday 15 September.

Police say he told a group of people on the table behind him about the offence and they reported it to staff.

Investigating officer, PC Daniel Parnell, based at Newbury police station, said: “I am appealing to the people that the victim spoke to please get in touch so that we can speak to them about the incident.

“I’d also appeal to any further witnesses who may have seen what happened to make a report.

“Anyone with information can make a report by calling 101 or via the Thames Valley Police website, quoting reference 43220416615.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.”

A 29-year-old man from Newbury has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault on a man and has been released on police bail until 13 December.