Staff at the RSPCA have rescued a fox which became trapped underneath a pontoon in Portsmouth.

Members of the public spotted the fox falling into the water in the early hours of the morning on 19 October.

It then climbed under the pontoon and the RSPCA was called.

Staff lifted the grate off the top of the pontoon and tried to reach the fox but they say it was impossible to fit a trap down there and bring him to safety that way.

Two marine staff reached the area by boat to try and create a partition so there was a smaller area to try and catch the fox.

RSPCA staff say the fox gave them 'quite the run-around.' Credit: RSPCA

However, the fox found a gap in the partition and jumped into the water.

The team then used a grasper to contain him and catch him. He was then secured in a basket and brought to safety.

The fox was taken to RSPCA Stubbington Ark to be monitored for possible signs of hypothermia and pneumonia after being exposed to the cold water.

Inspector Hannah Nixon, said: “This poor fox fell and was trapped underneath the pontoon and then he fell in the water!

"He gave us quite the run-around and then quite the swim-around but finally I managed to use a grasper to bring him to safety on the boat and then transferred him to a local branch to be monitored.

“Thankfully, he was fine and looking bright-eyed and bushy tailed the next day - rather than the drowned rat he was the day before! I was then able to release this little fox back into the wild.

“Releasing a wild animal back into the wild is always one of the best parts of the job and I was very pleased this handsome fella could be released so quickly.”