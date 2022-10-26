A 16-year-old boy from Kent is among twenty nine people who have been charged after a large number of football fans invaded the pitch and a fight broke out following Gillingham's match against Rotherham United earlier this year.

Supporters ran onto the field as the match finished at Priestfield Stadium on Saturday 30 April 2022.

Police say fighting broke out and objects were thrown.

15 fans sat in the home stand and 14 in the away section have been sent postal charges for public order offences, while one of those supporters from the away section has also been charged with common assault for allegedly pushing a steward to the floor.

Superintendent Warren Franklin said: "Kent Police takes incidents of public disorder and violence at sporting events very seriously as they have the potential to place other innocent bystanders including children, the elderly and disabled at significant risk.

"We have a good relationship with all football clubs in Kent and remain committed to helping to keep their grounds as safe as possible for the enjoyment of all."

The fans are due to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 8 and Friday 9 December.