Reading FC's first team surprised fans on Wednesday (October 25) with a last-minute appearance at The Oracle Shopping Centre.

The players, accompanied by their manager and former England player, Paul Ince, signed autographs for supporters and posed for selfies.

Representatives from Reading Football Club's Community Trust were also on hand to explain how people can get involved with the club.

One family arrived at 9am to ensure they were first in the queue to meet their idols, despite the team not arriving until 2.30pm.

Watch as the queue snakes around The Oracle's top floor

Play Brightcove video

Lifelong Royals fan Jenny Carter-Sangwell and her two sons, 7-year-old Max and 12-year-old Harrison, waited patiently for more than five hours to see their favourite players up close and personal.

Jenny said: "I sat at Elm Park behind the goal all those years ago and my sons have grown up as Reading fans as well.

"We didn't want to miss out so we came early, possibly too early.

"We've enjoyed the atmosphere and it's been really good fun."

Who is young Royals fan Max Carter-Sangwell's favourite player?

Play Brightcove video

Reading FC vice-captain Tom Holmes graduated through the club’s academy and remembers attending a similar event at the training ground when he was young.

He said: "Fans are everything aren't they at the end of the day?"

"We want to entertain the fans and give them something to be proud about and something to be happy about at the end of every Saturday."

"It's really good to see so many here today."