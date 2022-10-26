Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment Zaki Idris is chased by police after carrying out a violent assault

Police have released shocking footage of the moment a 'jealous' Brighton man drove into a man in Portslade and then assaulted him with a baseball bat in a 'violent pre-meditated attack'.

Zaki Idris, 29, of Manor Way in Brighton, followed his victim for months before attacking him on January 26.

He's been jailed for four years and two months.

The court heard on the night of the attack, Idris waited in a black Citreon C4 for his victim – a 35-year-old local man - to leave Underground Gym in Camden Street, Portslade.

Idris drove directly towards him, throwing him across the bonnet and windscreen, before getting out and attacking him with a baseball bat.

Witnesses reported him striking his victim multiple times, while threatening to kill him.

The man managed to escape back inside the gym, while Idris was chased by members of the public.

Police then chased him through gardens and onto the roof of a house, where a stand-off took place.

After another chase across rooftops and through a neighbouring garden, Idris was eventually caught.

When police searched his vehicle, they discovered a claw hammer and a knife.

Detectives found that he had attempted to break into his ex-partner’s house in May, 2021, after seeing the victim’s car parked outside.

Though he was removed from the scene without ever seeing the victim in person, pictures of his car and registration number were later found on his mobile phone.

After the attack on January 26, it was discovered Idris had been captured by police cameras near the victim’s car a number of times during December 2021, and January 2022.

The final time was in the hour before the attack.

Idris was charged with attempted grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving, making threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon and detained under the mental health act.

At Lewes Crown Court on Thursday 23 June, Idris pleaded guilty to all charges but denied that it was pre-meditated, claiming it was by chance that he encountered his victim that day.

But on Tuesday 25 October, it was ruled Idris had planned his attack, having lain in wait for his victim to appear.

He was sentenced to four years and two months in prison and given a five-year restraining order.

Detective Constable Josh Bellamy said: “This was a violent, pre-meditated attack on a man who was, to all intents and purposes, a stranger to Zaki Idris.

“It is truly miraculous that the victim was not left severely injured or worse.

"Idris then led officers on a chase through gardens and onto rooftops, putting the safety of those officers and members of the public at risk.

“Thanks to the work of neighbourhood policing officers who were first on the scene, what could have been seen as an accidental collision was exposed as an attempt to severely injure an innocent man.

"As a result of the ensuing, complex investigation, a dangerous individual has been brought to justice.”

