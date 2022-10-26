Dashcam footage from a police vehicle shows the moment a motorcyclist was apprehended after a high-speed pursuit in Southampton.

Owen Watson, 23, of Taranto Road in Southampton, was speeding at 60mph in a 30mph limit on The Avenue while the road was busy with motorists and pedestrians.

At just after 6pm on Saturday 23 April 2022, officers spotted Watson riding a black Honda 125cc moped with a pillion passenger.

The bike had fraudulent plates and Watson had no licence or insurance.

Play Brightcove video

The motorcyclist refused to stop and tried to evade police by attempting to enter The Common, which was busy with pedestrians.

Officers made tactical contact to stop the bike, but Watson and the passenger ran from the scene.

Watson was arrested a short distance away and was also found in possession of cannabis.

Yesterday (24 October) at Southampton Magistrates Court, Watson was sentenced for driving without due care and attention, driving without a licence, failing to stop, using a fraudulent registration mark, possession of cannabis and driving uninsured. He had pleaded guilty to all the offences.

He received a six-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. He was also fined £400 and asked to pay £85 in costs and a £128 victim surcharge.

He was also banned from driving for three months.

PC Paul Weston, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: "The footage of this pursuit shows how reckless Watson's actions were. It was a very busy time of day and there were lots of cars and pedestrians in the area.

"Speed limits are there for a reason and it is extremely lucky there was nobody seriously injured or worse as a result of his speeding.

"We are committed to apprehending all motorists who show complete disregard for the laws of the road and we hope this court result shows we will make sure these people are prosecuted."