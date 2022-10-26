Woman left frightened after sexual assault in Bournemouth nightclub

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a 24-year-old woman was sexually assaulted inside a Bournemouth nightclub.

The woman was approached by a man who tried to dance with her and then touched her inappropriately at The Old Fire Station on Holdenhurst Road at 11.30pm on Saturday (22 October 2022).

When the victim attempted to leave the area, the man blocked her way multiple times before she was able to move away.

Officers investigating the sexual assault are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Police Constable Rachael Birch, of Bournemouth police, said: “This incident made the victim feel frightened, very uncomfortable and upset – with the result that she is nervous about going to similar venues in the future.

“I am appealing for any witnesses to the incident or anyone with information about the man responsible to please come forward to aid my investigation.”

Dorset Police is urging anyone with information to contact them online or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220172408.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.