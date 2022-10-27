Play Brightcove video

It’s fair to say that most people would show signs of getting on if they ever reached the grand old age of 125, and Brighton’s statue of Queen Victoria is no different.

Quite how it came to lose an arm last month is altogether more mysterious, however.

The left arm of the monument in the city’s aptly-named Victoria Gardens eventually broke off on 21st September after apparently being sliced off, but it has now been given a new lease of life.

It’s still not clear exactly how the damage occurred but the statue of Britain’s second longest-serving monarch is (almost) as good as new after being repaired by specialist stone contractors.

It’s still not clear exactly how the damage to the statue's arm occurred.

The limb in question was safely stored until the work could be carried out.

The statue shows Queen Victoria opening Parliament. It was built as part of the opening of the Gardens for her Diamond Jubilee in 1897.

Councillor Steve Bell, leader of the Conservative group on Brighton and Hove City Council, called for other ageing monuments to be given similar attention.