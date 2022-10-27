Police have released images of two people they want to speak to after two teenage boys were stabbed outside a Tesco store in Lewes in East Sussex.

Two boys were left with serious injuries following the incident outside the supermarket in Brooks Road at around 11.15pm on Saturday, August 20.

A third victim was also assaulted but not stabbed.

Both people detectives would like to speak with are described as white and in their mid to late teens.

The first person was wearing a black zip up hoody with white sides, dark-coloured trousers and white trainers. The second person was wearing a light-coloured hoody zipped up and a pair of light-coloured trousers with distinctive large dark-coloured pockets.

Two teenage boys were stabbed outside Tesco in Brooks Road, Lewes on Saturday 20 August. Credit: Google Maps

Detective Inspector Daniel Dugan said: “This was an incredibly serious assault which left the two victims with serious injuries.

"Our investigation remains active and are pursuing multiple lines of enquiry to identify these two people.

"We are progressing with forensic and CCTV enquiries while following a number of leads which have been reported to us.”

Anyone who has information which could help detectives with their investigation is asked to report it to police online or call 101 quoting serial number 1437 of 20/08.