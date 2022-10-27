Police say they are no longer treating the death of a man in Oxford as a murder investigation.

Peter Crowley, 50, was found dead at his home in Brome Place in the Barton area of the city on 24 April this year.

The results of a post-mortem examination initially came back as inconclusive but pathologists have since found that Mr Crowley’s death was caused by a combination of drug toxicity and alcoholic liver disease.

Officers say though his death isn't being treated as murder, they are still investigating an alleged assault near the shops in Underhill Circus the day before.

A 16-year girl and a 17-year-old boy from Oxford had been arrested on suspicion of murder. They were later released but remain on bail in connection with the assault investigation.

Three others from Oxford, a 31-year-old man, a 35-year-old woman and a 23-year-old woman, were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.

The 35-year-old woman has been released under investigation whilst the 31-year-old man and 23-year-old woman are still on bail.

Police were called to Brome Place in the Barton area of Oxford in April.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Mike Roddy, from Thames Valley Police's Major Crime Unit, said: "We were made aware that Mr Crowley had been assaulted on the previous evening near to the shops at Underhill Circus, and our investigations sought to ascertain whether that assault was in any way a cause to his death.

"Following this investigation, and subsequent post-mortem examination results, we have been unable to link the assault on 23 April with his death, although we have now interviewed the 16-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy in connection with the assault.

"Our investigation into this tragic incident has been ongoing for several months, and continues, but we are now able to confirm that we are not treating Mr Crowley's death as a murder investigation.

"Our thoughts remain with Mr Crowley's family and friends and the case has now been passed to the coroner for a full inquest into the circumstances.”