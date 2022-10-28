A man has been arrested for dragging a woman out of a car and leaving her on a stretch of busy road near Andover.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the incident where the female passenger was left stranded on roadside on the A303.

The episode was reported at around 7.30pm on Thursday (October 27). A man in his 50s has been arrested as officers continue investigating.Wiltshire Police reported the car pulled over on a slip road for the A338 Tidworth junction, when the driver got out of the vehicle, dragged the passenger out, and left her at the side of the road.The pair are known to each other, and a man in his 50s was arrested in connection to the incident.Wiltshire Police are seeking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have relevant dashcam footage, to speak to them to aid in their ongoing investigations.