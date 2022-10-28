A man has been rescued from the middle of the English Channel after clinging to a buoy for two days, after his inflatable kayak capsized.

He was found by a group of Dutch fisherman who raced to his rescue, after spotting him while sailing the seas.

The man, wearing only a pair of swimming trunks, is claimed to have set out from Dover heading to France.

It's believed the stranded kayaker was forced to eat a diet of seaweed, mussels and crabs in his 48-hour wait to be rescued.

Play Brightcove video

The stranded kayaker was airlifted to safety after being rescued by Dutch fishermen. Credit: Facebook EMK-vissers

The 28-year-old man was spotted by Teunis de Boer, a captain for a shipping company, according to dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.

The crew jumped into action and sailed closer and threw the man a lifebuoy, pulling him aboard to safety.

According to a Facebook post, the man was suffering with severe hypothermia, dehydration and was covered in bruises.

He said it was 'a miracle that he was alive'.

The man was found clinging to a buoy in the English Channel after being hauled to safety by a group of Dutch fisherman Credit: Facebook: EMK-vissers

The English Channel is one of the popular shipping lanes in Europe and is widely known as a dangerous crossing for small boats.

Having been rescued after two days at sea, the man expressed his relief at being hauled to safety by the Dutch fishermen with a heartfelt thumbs up.