Police are urging the owner of two dogs to 'do the right thing' after a woman was bitten while walking her dog in Dorset woodland.

The victim - a woman in her 40s was bitten on the lip and forehead in the incident on Canford Heath earlier this month.

Officers say the woman was walking her Yorkshire Terrier on Canford Heath at around 1.30pm on Wednesday 19 October along a narrow path near to a farm at the north end of the heath.

She was approached by a woman with two German Shepherds. The dogs then ran toward the victim, so she picked her Yorkshire Terrier and one of the German Shepherds jumped up and bit her upper lip and forehead.

The owner of the dogs gave her a telephone number before leaving, but it's thought the number was false.

The woman is described as having grey hair and was wearing a navy blue coat or anorak.

Police Constable Jennie Sykes-Martin, of Dorset Police, said: “We are investigating this incident and I would urge any witnesses or anyone with information that might assist our enquiries to please come forward.

“I would also urge the owner of the dogs involved to please do the right thing and come forward so we can take your account of what happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220170362. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.