Boris Johnson and his wife have been spotted at a Kent wildlife park.

The former Prime Minister and his wife Carrie were seen being driven on the back of a golf buggy at Howletts Park near Canterbury on Thursday. (27 October)A shocked onlooker said: "It was very bizarre and not what I expected to see today.

"I looked at him in disbelief for about two minutes.

"He was sitting in one of the golf buggies with his wife Carrie and six other people, just by the entrance. At first I thought it was a lookalike."They didn't sit around for long and then they were just driven off into the park. I took a picture as I was just so stunned it was actually him."

One onlooker said they were 'shocked' to see the former Prime Minister at the park. Credit: BPM Media

It's thought the ex-PM and his wife's visit could have been connected to Carrie's work with The Aspinall Foundation.

She joined the organisation as Head of Communications in 2021 and the animal conservation charity works in partnership with Howletts and Port Lympne Wild Animal Parks in Kent.

Howletts is located just outside Canterbury and is home to more than 390 animals.

