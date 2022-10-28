The inquest into a Kent man who died from being given contaminated blood in the biggest treatment disaster in NHS history concludes today.

Steve Dymond from Broadstairs was one of thousands of people who were given blood infected with HIV or Hepatitis C during the 1970s and 80s.

An inquest into his tragic death is expected to conclude in Maidstone today (Friday 28 October).

He was one of many victims of the blood scandal across the UK, labelled as a "horrific human tragedy".

Dymond was diagnosed in 1994 after experiencing symptoms of muscle pain, severe mood swings, debilitating fatigue.

Steve became severely ill after being given blood products imported from USA, known as factor VIII.

He contracted Hepatitis C from the contaminated blood which caused severe damage to his organs and developed liver cancer.

A national inquiry on the infected blood tragedy has been taking evidence since 2019 from people affected by the scandal Credit: PA

Mr Dymond spent over 20 years of his life not knowing the cause of his severe pain, after having likely being given contaminated blood in 1976 at a hospital in Devon.

He lost the fight for his life in December 2018 at Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital in Margate .

Meanwhile, the UK government has vowed to issue interim compensation payments to those affected, more than 40 years later.

Campaigners say "very real failings" in health policy led to unnecessary premature deaths, and that compensation money is secondary to getting accountability.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...