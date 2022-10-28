A man from Maidstone who bit through a police officer’s ear during a violent struggle has been sentenced to more than three years’ imprisonment.

Kalvin Stemp also bit the Kent Police officer’s arm and spat at him, as he resisted attempts to arrest him for drug offences in Maidstone town centre.

He was approached by two uniformed officers during the evening of 6 November 2021.

They were on patrol in Medway Street and could smell cannabis coming from his direction.

The 25-year-old was informed he was being was detained for purposes of a drugs search and the situation quickly escalated into violence as Stemp tried to flee the scene.

Officers attempted to restrain him but were also met with aggression from several associates of Stemp.

They pushed, kicked and punched the officers in an effort to help him escape.

The two officers initially managed to detain Stemp but were heavily outnumbered.

Stemp used distractions caused by his associates’ aggressive behaviour to violently headbutt one of the officers, before lunging at him and biting through his right ear.

He also bit his arm and spat in his face and hair.

Stemp, along with associates Andrew Smith and Daniel Colegate managed to run from the scene but were tracked down and arrested on 8 and 9 November.

All three were charged and appeared before Maidstone Crown Court.

Stemp, of Howley Way, Maidstone pleaded guilty to two counts of assault, including causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He also admitted escaping from lawful custody.

He was sentenced on Friday 14 October to three years and two months’ imprisonment.

Smith, 50, of Skinner's Way, Langley, Maidstone admitted a charge of assault by beating of an emergency worker and was made the subject of a 12-month community order, part of which included an electronically monitored curfew.

Colegate, 25, of Addison Close, East Malling pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker. He received a community order of 15 months, including 200 hours of unpaid work.

