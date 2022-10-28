A man who lit two flares at a football stadium, throwing one onto the pitch, has had his three year match ban extended by two years.

Adam Chisnell, 38, of Canada Close in Warrington, was arrested after being caught on CCTV during the match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester United in May.

As the game at the Amex Community Stadium reached full time, Chisnell was seen approaching the pitch, where he lit a second flare

and threw it.

Chisnell was charged with possessing a firework or flare at a sporting event, and throwing a missile onto the football playing area.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on September 7, he was found guilty of the offences.

He was fined £184.50 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £34 surcharge.

Chisnell was also given a three-year Football Banning Order, which restricts a person's access to matches or being in the location of matches.

He appealed against his conviction, but the appeal was rejected by Lewes Crown Court on October 24.

Chisnell was told that as a result of his appeal, the football banning order was to be extended by a further two years and a further £60 fine was imposed.

Sussex Police’s Dedicated Football Officer PC Darren Balkham said: "I welcome the Crown Courts dismissal of this appeal.

"This was not just a moment of madness. There were two incidents of not only having the devices in the stadium, but igniting them.

"It meant people nearby had to move away because of the smoke, and then when the second one was thrown onto the playing area.

"For Chisnell, this has proved a costly venture, and he now has no prospect of watching football until 2027.

"We support the Premier Leagues approach in dealing with these incidents and will prosecute where the evidence supports this action."