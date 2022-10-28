Play Brightcove video

A young racing car driver who walked away unhurt from a horror crash has spoken of his return to the track.

Will Martin from Sussex was competing at speeds of 100mph at Brands Hatch when he careered off the course.

The 19-year-old was driving a Porsche in the first race of this Porsche Carrera Cup earlier this month, when the £170,000 car came off the track and crashed into a tyre wall before coming to a stop, narrowly avoiding nearby marshals.

Miraculously Will escaped with no injuries.

"I am super grateful to come out the other side and very undamaged, especially for the marshals I was heading straight for their post.

"Luckily there was something to stop me. For my family it wasn't nice to see but luckily everyone is safe".

Will was freed from the wreckage after around ten minutes.

"The team did a great job getting the car back together and we went out a few hours later." Will added.

"Yes for some people it can be very traumatic but how big and much safety precautions there are now there is a lot to prevent that sort of thing happening to people."

Will now has his heart set on endurance racing.

"We went straight from the weekend to Portugal to test a new car which is on the ladder to Le Mans and more endurance racing abroad - that's where we are looking to go next year, no it's not put me off at all".

