A biker who led police on a chase through Brighton after being caught driving dangerously has been jailed.

Ryan Burtenshaw, 24, weaved through traffic on his motorbike, narrowly missing pedestrians and other cars, and also performed wheelie manoeuvers.

Burtenshaw was spotted by officers in an unmarked police car along Old Shoreham Road in January.

Police tried to pull him over in a 20mph zone, but he sped away while performing a wheelie.

Burtenshaw, unemployed, of Meadowview, Brighton, appeared before Lewes Crown Court on October 19.

Her Honour Judge Christine Laing KC heard how his riding fell far below the standard of a careful, considerate and competent motorist.

The court also heard how it had been raining so the streets were wet.

Burtenshaw managed to escape from officers by driving through roadworks, but he was later identified as the registered keeper of the motorbike.

He then admitted being the rider at the time of the offences.

Ryan Burtenshaw has been jailed for five months. Credit: Sussex Police

Burtenshaw admitted dangerous driving, failing to stop when directed by a police officer, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and driving without valid insurance.

He was jailed for five months, and was disqualified from driving for one year and eight months.

The court imposed a Deprivation Order under the Criminal Courts (Sentencing) Act for the motorcycle, which means the vehicle has been confiscated.

Burtenshaw must also complete an extended retest if he wishes to ride or drive again after his release from prison and the expiry of the disqualification.

Speaking after the case, Chief Inspector Andy Saville said: "This case demonstrates our determination to catch offenders and to ensure our roads and communities in Brighton and Hove are kept safe.

"The offender in this case put his own safety and the safety of everyone else at risk.

"As a result, he has been jailed, disqualified, and had his vehicle confiscated by the courts."