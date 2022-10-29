Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's John Ryall spoke to Suzie about what legalisation would mean to her

A former nurse from Kent with bone cancer is leading a campaign to legalise assisted dying.

Suzie Jee's diagnosis came after her terminally ill father took his own life.

Suzie has spoken about his ordeal and her hopes for legal change during a woodland walk at Yalding organised to raise funds for the campaign Dignity in Dying.

She said: "My father got esophageal cancer and the prognosis for that is very bad.

"He was suffering terribly at the end of his life. He felt that he couldn't go on.

"He had spinal secondaries and he was in terrible pain.

"He just took himself off in his car one day and didn't come back.

"As a trained nurse I felt very angry that he had to go through that and die on his own."

Suzie is angry that her father had to die on his own. Credit: Suzie Jee

Calls to allow assisted dying, in cases approved by both doctors and a High Court judge, have won growing support in Parliament.

Opinion polls show up to three quarters of people are in favour of reforming the law that currently makes assisted suicide a criminal offence in England.

But opponents say the move could lead to terminally ill people being put under pressure to consider ending their lives.

Howard Kendall, Kent director of Dignity in Dying, said: "I think we're possibly two to five years away from legal change.

"The signs are really good. Scotland, Spain, New Zealand, Australia... places like this are ahead of us and that's putting some peer group pressure on Westminster.

"We've had a reading in the House of Lords, the Commons will follow, I think this year or next.

"However, we now have a government that's very focused on other things and that makes it a challenging political landscape for our cause."

For Suzie Jee, legal change can't come soon enough.

She said: "It would give me a huge amount of comfort to think that if life became intolerable I could actually die with my family and friends around me."