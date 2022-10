The horse had to be winched to safety by firefighters. Credit: Dorset & Wiltshire Fire & Rescue Service

A horse has been rescued after it fell through a bridge in Dorset.

Weighing 700kg, the horse had to be winched to safety by firefighters.

Crews from Poole Fire Station and Sturminster Newton Fire Station were called to the scene.

The firefighters worked "tirelessly" to rescue the horse which suffered wounds to its leg.

A vet was on hand to oversee the rescue.

The horse is expected to make a full recovery.