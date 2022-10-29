Two men are in a serious condition in hospital following a stabbing at a pub in Reading, Berkshire.

Police were called to reports of disorder at the Sportsman Public House along Shinfield Road in Whitley on Friday, October 28 at around 11.34pm.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident. He remains in custody.

A Section 60 order has been put in place, which gives police more powers to stop and search people in the area to reduce the chance of further disorder.

The order began at 5.20am on Saturday, October 29 and will continue for 24 hours.

The Section 60 order covers the following roads:

Shinfield Road

Pepper Lane

Elm Road

Elm Lane

Rushey Way

The footpath between Rushey Way and Valentine Close

Valentine Close

Halls Lane

Shinfield Road

Whitley Wood Road

Hartland Road

Northumberland Avenue

Cressingham Road

Inspector Sarah-Jayne Beedall, based at Reading police station, said: "We have authorised a Section 60 in order to reduce the chance of further disorder following this serious incident in Whitley.

"The Section 60 allows greater powers to stop and search and members of the public will see an increased police presence.

"An investigation is ongoing and one man has been arrested in connection, he remains in police custody at this time.

"We would ask any members of the public who have information regarding the incident to call 101 quoting reference 43220486197.

"Or if you do not wish to speak to police you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111."