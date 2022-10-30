Skip to content

Reports of petrol bombs thrown at migrant centre in Dover

Almost 1000 migrants were brought ashore to the Dover centre on Saturday

Emergency services are attending the Border Force migration centre in Dover, Kent, following reports a man was seen throwing petrol bombs at the perimeter fence.

A witness from the Reuters news agency said the attacker, a white man in a striped top, drove up to the centre in a sports utility vehicle.

The witness, a photographer, said he saw the man get out and throw three petrol bombs, one of which did not go off.

Video posted on social media by a GB News journalist showed staff putting out a small fire on the centre's exterior wall.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to the incident at about 11.25 on Sunday morning, and confirmed a fire was put out.

Unconfirmed reports suggest the attacker killed himself a short time after the incident.

Kent police would not confirm the fatality but issued a statement:

"Officers established that two to three incendiary devices had been thrown into a Home Office immigration premises.

"One minor injury has been reported.

The suspect has been identified and located. Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing."

A Home Office spokesperson told us: “We are aware of an incident at Western Jet Foil, Dover and police are in attendance.

“It would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage.”