Reports of petrol bombs thrown at migrant centre in Dover

Emergency services are attending the Border Force migration centre in Dover, Kent, following reports a man was seen throwing petrol bombs at the perimeter fence.

A witness from the Reuters news agency said the attacker, a white man in a striped top, drove up to the centre in a sports utility vehicle.

The witness, a photographer, said he saw the man get out and throw three petrol bombs, one of which did not go off.

Video posted on social media by a GB News journalist showed staff putting out a small fire on the centre's exterior wall.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to the incident at about 11.25 on Sunday morning, and confirmed a fire was put out.

Unconfirmed reports suggest the attacker killed himself a short time after the incident.

Kent police would not confirm the fatality but issued a statement:

"Officers established that two to three incendiary devices had been thrown into a Home Office immigration premises.

"One minor injury has been reported.

The suspect has been identified and located. Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing."

A Home Office spokesperson told us: “We are aware of an incident at Western Jet Foil, Dover and police are in attendance.

“It would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage.”